ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers in Round Rock, be aware that Chisholm Trail between Ranch to Market Road 620 and Sunset Drive will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be detoured to the Interstate 35 frontage roads and Sunset Drive. The closure is for work on the RM 620 roundabout project.

The closure will be in place for the next three weeks, reopening in August.