Chief Manley discusses APD’s guidelines for enforcing homeless ordinances

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley held a press conference to discuss where his department stands when it comes to the enforcement of the homeless ordinances that changed in July.

Manley has requested that the old homeless ordinances be put back in place until city leaders come up with a more permanent solution. He also requested that camping be banned on all sidewalks in downtown Austin.

He has not received a response to his request from city council but explained how his department has been handling citations against homeless people since the new ordinances went into effect.

The new ordinances allow homeless people to sit, lie and camp in public places as long as they are not a threat to the public. Manley explained that if any pedestrian has to step off of the sidewalk or step over someone or their belongings, that is a violation and the person doing the obstructing will be cited. He said homeless people in areas that have been closed because of special events like marathons or concerts will also be in violation.

“For obstruction to be a violation, we have to show that it is either endangering or blocking others,” Manley said.

Similarly, if someone in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller cannot get through an area while walking in a straight line because of a homeless person or their belongings, a citation will be issued.

Watch the full press conference below:

Manley says APD will be working with Austin Resource Recovery to remove items such as mattresses or other furniture from public spaces.

“We know that these are intended for indoor use. They are not meant to be outside. They are not meant to be in the elements,” said Manley. “They can be health hazards due to the ability for lice, for bed bugs, for typhoid, all the like, so we are now going to enforce that as a health safety hazard.”

This press conference comes one day after Gov. Abbott sent a letter and an ultimatum to Mayor Steve Adler, demanding progress on the city’s “homeless crisis” by Nov. 1, or the state will intervene. Adler was quick to respond saying he would welcome aid from the state.