Cheers! Nonstop flights to London coming back to Austin in October

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It has been 17 months since British Airways last offered a nonstop flight to London from Austin, but on Oct. 13, it’s coming back.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials announced the return of the popular nonstop service to London-Heathrow on Thursday, and the airline will offer flights three days a week — Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The transatlantic flights will be aboard Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.

AUS also teased the return of British Airways on Twitter.

“The Austin to London route was more than just a fantastic travel opportunity, it was a strong contributor to the local economy,” said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager.

British Airways recycles its cabin air once every two to three minutes and have social distancing and mask rules in place on all its flights. All surfaces are sanitized “from nose to tail” before every flight, the airline said.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do,” said Marie Hilditch, the head of North American sales for British Airways. “We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of COVID-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

British Airways has been flying out of AUS since March 2014.