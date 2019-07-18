Charter bus catches fire in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A bus is engulfed in flames at U.S. Highway 281 near Ranch Road 1323 in Blanco County north of Johnson City, according to the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Three tour buses were driving in a caravan when one of the buses became engulfed in flames. The name of the bus is Paradise Tours, Blanco County News reports.

Traffic is currently blocked in both lanes at U.S. Highway 281 by Cypress Mills due to smoke across all lanes. Passengers have been offloaded, according to the Blanco County News.

Several agencies are working at the scene, according to the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Bus fire in Blanco County (Photo courtesy: Hill Country City)

This is a developing story. KXAN will update with more information as it becomes available