Central Texas school district reports 102 COVID positive cases

Gatesville, Texas (KWKT) — Gatesville ISD officials reported they currently have 102 active COVID positive students and staff across its schools, which are located in Gatesville, Texas, about 35 miles from Killeen.

GISD says additional students and staff are quarantined or sick with other types of illnesses, as well.

The message to parents stated the delta variant is impacting the district’s youngest students as well as younger adults. The note said that COVID testing at Coryell Health is at record numbers, while they are also seeing record numbers of COVID-related patients.

Dr. Diedra Wuenschel, Coryell County local health authority, has asked for the school and community’s help in combating the virus.

As opposed to a mask mandate defying the current directives of the governor, the board approved the district “strongly recommending” masks for students, staff, and any visitors at all campuses for the month of September.

The board will then re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.

The statement said that by strongly recommending masks versus a mandate, there would be no responsibility by school staff to “police” mask wearing.

Students and adults are free to make their own decision on whether or not they wear a mask.

WIth the current uptick in cases, many students and staff have already started wearing masks.

Any help in slowing the spread is greatly appreciated by local medical staff.