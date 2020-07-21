Central Texas plastic company seeing increase in sales as COVID-19 continues to spread

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With many businesses looking to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic, Regal Plastics in Austin is seeing increased demand for protective barriers.

“People were like we need clear plastic,” said Sean Smith, general manager for the Austin location. “We were like, ‘what are you using it for?’ and they were like, ‘we are just trying to get some kind of design to start helping protect person-to-person interaction.'”

The company has always made plastic barriers, and even face shields, but now demand is surging.

“A lot of school districts are reaching out to us, and we are reaching out to them,” said Smith.

Hays CISD says they will be using barriers in their schools when students and teachers are allowed to return.

“Anytime you have potential person-to-person interaction, whether you are walking up to the teachers desk, whether you are sitting at a table and and you have four students at a table and you have cross dividers separating students,” said Smith. “You are going to see it in every aspect of the school.”

Smith says he expects demand to continue as more businesses and schools look to open safely.