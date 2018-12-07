Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Central Texas man unearths snowball he froze during last year's storm. (KXAN Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One year ago Friday, Central Texans woke up to dazzlingly bright snow on the ground. One of them decided he would make a keepsake out of it.

Dante Neal grabbed up a handful from his Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock and packed it into a ball, sealed it in a sandwich bag and then placed it deep into his freezer.

A year later, he still has the souvenir.

"I named it snowball," he joked.

When asked what he planned to do with it from here on out, he had a couple of ideas.

"Probably just keep it in the freezer and set a reminder for next year. See how long it can (last)," he told KXAN. "Or put it up for sale lol."