Central Texas H-E-B stores, other grocery chains open Tuesday following winter storms

The H-E-B at West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road closed on Feb. 15 with snow and ice all over the city. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local grocery stores are opening Tuesday as the area is still iced over following Monday’s winter storm.

H-E-B says it will open its Central Texas locations from noon to 5 p.m., and Fiesta Mart said on its Facebook page they’ll open at 8 a.m. These openings include stores in Dripping Springs and Wimberley.

Randall’s stores are also set to open at 8 a.m., but officials there want people to call their local stores and check on hours as the stores can adjust to fit conditions.

Walmart says a few stores, both Walmart and Sam’s Club, are open. The retail giant has a map showing the status of all its stores, but the ones open in the Austin area are:

201 Walton Way, Cedar Park

10901 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin (Sam’s Club)

9700 Capital of Texas Highway (Sam’s Club)

710 E. Ben White Blvd., Austin

9300 S. IH-5 Suite B, Austin

9900 S. IH-35, Austin (Sam’s Club)

Marble Falls

Manor

Whole Foods Market says it will also be open from 12-5 p.m.