Central Texas establishment featured in list of 100 most scenic restaurants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is nothing better than a delicious meal. Except if it’s a delicious meal accompanied by a gorgeous backdrop!

The online reservation service OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 most scenic restaurants in the country. This year’s list included a well known Texas Italian restaurant, Trattoria Lisina, located in Driftwood, Texas.

Another Texas restaurant made the list, representing the city of Dallas. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck completed the annual lists’ Texan honorees. Both establishments received four and a half stars, and over 4,000 reviews.

OpenTable’s list is curated solely from diner reviews collected from June 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019. The restaurant’s scores were made up of multiple variables including overall diner rating, user clout, total reviews and regional overall rating.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation’s most stunning vistas,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “Whether you’re a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city’s charms while dining on delicious fare.”

California is the state with the most restaurants on the list with 24, followed by Florida with 15 and New York with six.

Trattoria Lisina is located in Driftwood, Texas about 24 miles southwest of Austin. To see which other restaurants made the cut this year, read OpenTable’s list here.