Central Texas communities receive discounts for Small Business Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Small business owners are hoping Austinites will ditch the websites and big retail chains and support them today for some Christmas shopping as the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday kicks off.

The national effort is aimed at encouraging people to buy from local stores. American Express says 67-cents of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local economy.

On Small Business Saturday, some Central Texas communities are offering discounts and prizes for people who participate. Those include Buda, Georgetown and Elgin.

The online courier app Door Dash is also encouraging customers to dine locally. The food delivery service is offering $5 off orders of $10 or more at local restaurants in Austin. Just enter the promo code “eat atx” to take advantage of the offer.

More “Small Business Saturday events can be found on KXAN’s event calendar here.