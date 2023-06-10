DALLAS (KDAF) — As summer approaches, it’s time for summer parties and camping trips.

Name Bubbles, an online store that personalizes labels, ranked Austin as the fourth-best city for camping this summer.

“To identify the best cities for camping, we started with a list of 100 of the most ‘outdoorsy’ cities in the U.S. We determined each city’s total score from the total of its individual factor scores, which were weighted according to their impact on the camping experience. Individual factor scores were then added together to give each city a final score from 0-100. Higher scores indicated cities are better for campers,” said Name Bubbles.

Another familiar city right outside San Antonio is New Braunfels, which ranked #14.

Name Bubbles also said, “With its vast selection of campgrounds (a staggering 219), Austin has more camping options than any other city in the United States! From the shores of beautiful Lake Travis to the miles of nature trails in Barton Creek, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect campsite.”

The top 10 best camping cities:

Asheville, NC Scottsdale, AZ Boulder, CO Austin, TX Orlando, FL Jacksonville, FL Raleigh, NC St.Paul, MN Baltimore, MD Tampa, FL

To read the entire study, visit Name Bubbles’s website.