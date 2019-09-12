Central Health to hold public hearings before vote on proposed budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Health, a group focused on providing healthcare to underserved communities in Travis County, is hosting a pair of public hearings before homeowners’ property taxes go up.

The group’s proposed budget of more than $290 million is largely funded by Travis County property taxes. Central Health says the average homeowner will pay about $2 more a month with the new rate. They say these hearings to be a way for them to hear from the community.

“It’s important to get people’s perspectives. Not only in just in terms of what the total dollars are being spent but how they are being spent in Travis County,” said Central Health CEO Mike Geeslin

The second public hearing will be next week. After that hearing, the budget and tax rate will be approved by a board of managers and ultimately Travis County Commissioners.