Cenote Cafe in east Austin treats hundreds in need to Thanksgiving dinner

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new holiday tradition for an east Austin business is getting quite the response.

Cenote Cafe on East Cesar Chavez Street held its second annual free Thanksgiving lunch. The owners say last year’s event was such a success, they had to bring it back.

“Everybody is just so grateful, that makes us feel good,” said Cody Symington owner of Cenote Cafe. “Yeah, make it a family thing. Its better for us, we’d rather be here than eating at home thanksgiving. We’re still all here as a family. You know, it’s a great way for us to spend Thanksgiving.”

They fed at least a couple hundred people with a traditional Thanksgiving Day spread.