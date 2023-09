LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Cellphone service in Lockhart has been down since Thursday, according to a Caldwell County spokesperson.

It is unknown at this time what caused the outage, the spokesperson said. However, it could be a cut in fiber optics but not sure what the cause was Friday.

People are reporting either not having service at all or having limited service.

There was no word on when the services were expected to be fixed.