Celis Brewery to file for bankruptcy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Celis Brewery — a historic brand on Austin’s thriving beer scene credited with saving the witbier style — is in some financial trouble and could soon file for bankruptcy protection, according to multiple media reports.

Celis is under foreclosure and its building and equipment are scheduled to be auctioned July 2, according to craft beer publication Brewbound, although owner Christine Celis told Forbes she plans to head off the public sale by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a measure that could keep the business operating while it renegotiates debt obligations.

The brewery remains open, but a public sale notice published June 21 in the Austin American-Statesman indicated the building will be auctioned off at 10 a.m. on July 2 at the Travis County Courthouse.

Read the full story at the Austin Business Journal.