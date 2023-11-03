AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a question the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission gets every year, ‘what does daylight saving time mean for booze sales?’

“Business owners across the state want to make sure they’re doing the right thing and not running afoul of state law and of course, customers always have questions too as they plan their night,” said TABC Spokesperson Chris Porter.

The answer is yes, you get an extra hour to buy alcohol with the time change.

“Just that that one night of the year, they get an extra hour because 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m. And then they get to continue on for the extra hour,” explained Porter.

The TABC warns the extra hour of sales comes with extra patrols.

“We will continue to be doing our patrols as we normally do in Austin and across the state every every weekend,” said Porter.

“We have folks doing open inspections as well as undercover inspections just to make sure that businesses have the information and the knowledge they need to do the right thing and prevent alcohol sales to people who are intoxicated or underage.”