Celebrate the magic at the Austin Trail of Lights

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Back for it’s 55th year, the Austin Trail of Lights is returning to Zilker Park.

There are 14 magical nights to experience the Trail this year.

Enjoy more than 60 displays and over 2 million lights at the grand opening of the Trail of Lights on December 10. If you can’t wait until then, there are a few opportunities to catch Austin’s largest holiday tradition before it opens to the public.

Add a little extra sparkle to your evening and support the Trail of Lights Foundation at the Night Lights Preview Party on December 6. Or jog with your favorite elf at the Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s visit to Zilker Park:

Taking in the sights at the 2017 Austin Trail of Lights.

Dates/Times

Starts Tuesday, December 10 and runs through Monday, December 23.

General admission gates are open 7 to 10 p.m. every evening. There is a $5 admission fee (ages 12 and older) on weekends, but most weeknights are free.

ZIP Passes allow you to enter the park an hour earlier at 6 p.m. ZIP guests also receive special access to the ZIP Lounge where you’ll find complimentary holiday cookies, cocoa, comfortable seating, and heated washrooms. ZIP passes are $20 (plus fees).

Specialty Nights

Friday, December 6 Night Lights Preview Party 6–10 p.m. Austin Trail of Lights annual “Night Lights” Preview Party is an exclusive evening kicking off the Austin Trail of Lights season in style! Enjoy Austin’s favorite holiday event with a little extra sparkle – and support the Trail of Lights Foundation while you’re at it! Ticket proceeds from Night Lights ticket sales go directly back to the Austin Trail of Lights.

Saturday, December 7 Fun Run and Fest 6–10 p.m. Jingle, jog, & jive your way through the iconic Austin Trail of Lights in your best holiday costume, then stick around for the ultimate after party celebration – the Finish Line Festival – located in the heart of Zilker Park.

Tuesday, December 10 Grand Opening Night 7–10 p.m. The official first night at the Trail begins with a ceremonial flipping of the switch by AISD students lead by city officials. General admission is free.

Wednesday, December 11 Heroes Night 7–10 p.m. The trail will honor veterans, active military, and first responders (police, fire, EMS) at their annual Heroes Night. Heroes and up to 3 of their family members are invited to enjoy complimentary ZIP access on this special night.

Thursday, December 12 Movies in the Park 7–10 p.m. Grab a bag of kettle corn, bring a blanket and enjoy a classic holiday movie – Home Alone – under the stars and lights in Austin’s beloved Zilker Park.

Sunday, December 15 UT Night 7–10 p.m. We’re lighting up the Trail burnt orange at UT Night at the Austin Trail of Lights. This special evening is dedicated to our city’s vibrant UT community. UT Night is a great way to ring in the holiday season with students, faculty, alumni, family and friends. UT-themed programming by university groups will showcase Longhorn pride!



Getting There