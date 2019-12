CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are looking into suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing person, according to a tweet from the department Friday morning.

We are investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing person in the 2500 block of Cypress Lane.

We will release more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JB8UcxkdHm — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) December 13, 2019

Police say investigators are in the 2500 block of Cypress Lane near Pearl Lane and U.S. Highway 183. They did not share details of the missing person’s identity and why the circumstances appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.