Cedar Park music venue making more changes after noise complaints

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) – Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill headlined the Haute Mess Music Fest in Cedar Park for two days.

“It’s the first music festival to be hosted in north Austin,” said Haute Spot Spokesperson Brittney Rodriguez. “We care about live music and we care about our neighbors and we are investing heavily in both.”

Weeks after the concert, some neighbors are hopeful changes will turn the music down, so they don’t hear it inside their homes.

“There was a lot of rumbling where they had the bass going and it was constant for maybe like 10 -15 minutes at a time” said John Badar, who is a neighbor. “It was just constant rumble where you could actual feel it and it started to become a little annoying after a while.”

Badar lives about a mile from the Haute Spot venue known for its Hill Country, backyard style. It’s right next to 183A toll road and surrounded by neighborhoods.

“We’ve actually already installed sound buffering technology to mitigate any of the sound from any of our shows,” explained Rodriguez. “Music technology that allows for us to direct the sound into the crowd specifically.”

They also added a sound wall and got an extension from the city for the music to top out at 85 decibels until 11 p.m. Current city noise ordinance says 85 decibels until 10:00 p.m. and 75 decibels after.

“We have worked closely with the City of Cedar Park and our neighbors to provide our community direct, local access to the best in music and entertainment at Haute Spot,” said owner Jeff Haynes. “As residents of Cedar Park ourselves, our priority is, and will always be, to enrich our community and the greater Austin area with quality entertainment that can be enjoyed.”

Cedar Park Police said that they did monitor sound levels at different times during the music fest. They got 35 complaint calls some of which a spokesperson says might have been repeat callers. One citation was issued for exceeding the sound limit.

Portion of the ticket sales went to veteran organizations.

The owners promise much more will be done when renovations begin in January including adding other sound buffering technology and additional landscaping.

“Having a place like that nearby is nice, but I think they need to manage the sound a little better especially the base,” said Badar.