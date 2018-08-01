CDC: Do not wash or reuse condoms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) — This one seems like a no-brainer, but apparently, people reuse condoms often enough for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a reminder not to do it.

The CDC STD Twitter account tweeted on July 23, warning people not to wash or reuse condoms.

We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl— CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

The CDC provides other dos and don’ts for safe condom use on its website.: