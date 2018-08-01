CDC: Do not wash or reuse condoms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) — This one seems like a no-brainer, but apparently, people reuse condoms often enough for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a reminder not to do it.
The CDC STD Twitter account tweeted on July 23, warning people not to wash or reuse condoms.
The CDC provides other dos and don’ts for safe condom use on its website.:
- DO use a condom every time you have sex.
- DO put on a condom before having sex.
- DO read the package and check the expiration date.
- DO make sure there are no tears or defects.
- DO store condoms in a cool, dry place.
- DO use latex or polyurethane condoms.
- DO use water-based or silicone-based lubricant to prevent breakage.
- DON’T store condoms in your wallet as heat and friction can damage them.
- DON’T use nonoxynol-9 (a spermicide), as this can cause irritation.
- DON’T use oil-based products like baby oil, lotion, petroleum jelly, or cooking oil because they will cause the condom to break.
- DON’T use more than one condom at a time.
- DON’T reuse a condom.