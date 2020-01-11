CBP: Man wounded in shootout with Mexican authorities flees into US

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents near Carrizo Springs, Texas, arrested a man believed to be wounded in a shootout with Mexican authorities on Thursday.

The Mexican government notified members of the Foreign Operations Branch that Mexican law enforcement had exchanged gunfire with several individuals near Guerrero, Coahuila, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. The Mexican authorities said at least one subject fled and may have crossed the Rio Grande River into the United States.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents treat, arrest man with gunshot wounds near Carrizo Springs following shootout in Mexico. (Courtesy CBP)

Agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) and both the Laredo and Del Rio Sectors responded. With the help of CBP’s Air and Marine Operations Laredo Branch and U.S. Army National Guard, agents located what appeared to be a blood trail that led to an injured man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Agents treated the man on the scene before he was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment

“Cartel violence in Mexico has been on the rise,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a statement. “The Border Patrol works with the Government of Mexico, neighboring sectors, and law enforcement partners to respond to these incidents and keep the people in our areas safe.”

Officials said the U.S. Border Patrol remains in contact and continues to assist the Mexican government and U.S. law enforcement agencies.