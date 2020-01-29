CBP: Convicted sex offender, felon caught in US illegally

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents arrested a previously deported sex offender and a convicted felon in separate incidents last week in Arizona.

Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered 50-year-old Jorge Ruiz-Gonzalez at about 2 a.m. Jan. 21 near Cowlic, Ariz. He’s a Mexican national whose lengthy criminal record includes convictions out of Harris County, Texas, for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 1996. Ruiz-Gonzalez was fined $10,000 and sentenced to 46 months in prison and 50 months’ probation.

On the evening of Jan. 19, Marcelino Cruz-Corona allegedly entered the U.S. illegally and was arrested near the town of Sasabe, Ariz. During a check of his records, agents learned Cruz-Corona, 41, had been convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2009 in Greenville County, S.C. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Cruz-Corona and Ruiz-Gonzalez both face federal prosecution for immigration violations.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 195 undocumented immigrants with significant criminal histories in Fiscal 2019, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.