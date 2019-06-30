Caught on camera: Man arrested on assault charges over scooter rental dispute

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday on charges of assault with injury after he was seen on camera punching another man for attempting to use a scooter in downtown Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim told police he attempted to rent a Lime scooter at the corner of East Sixth Street and Brazos Street when the suspect, 22-year-old Jacob James Aleman, told the victim “no, that’s my scooter and you didn’t ask for it.”

The victim told officers Aleman said he “could have the scooter for $15”. The victim ignored the request and said he paid for the scooter rental through the Lime Scooter app.

Aleman disputes that he asked the victim for money telling police that he was using the scooter and that his headphones were on the scooter. The victim saw the headphones on the ground near the front wheel and threw them back toward Aleman, according to the affidavit.

The suspect told police he felt disrespected when the victim threw the headphones and they hit the ground. After the exchange, the affidavit says Aleman punched the victim in the face.

APD’s Real Time Crime Center was able to review the HALO camera at the location of the reported incident. HALO cameras are positioned around busy intersections of downtown Austin.

Police watched the video and saw the suspect swing at the victim with his right hand. Another man picked up the scooter and returned it to its original location.

At last report, the suspect is in custody at the Travis County Jail.