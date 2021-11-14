Catholic Charities receives $20K grant to provide immigrants with low-cost legal assistance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Bar foundation has given a $20,000 grant to Catholic Charities of Central Texas to offer more affordable legal representation for immigrant families.

The grant will be used to add a full-time immigration attorney to the Austin-based immigration legal assistance team. This team will be able to help at least 125 immigrants with low-cost service.

The ILS program has also invested in special technology over the last several years to meet the increasing demand for legal assistance. According to CCTX, the new technologies combined with an additional immigration attorney will aid Central Texas families seeking secure immigration status.

The families ILS serves are low-income immigrants or family members of immigrants who qualify for immigration benefits and protections. ILS assists them by stabilizing their immigration status, reuniting them with family members, providing them with work authorization, and representing those who face the risk of deportation.

“Affordable legal assistance can be difficult to obtain, and the ILS team is committed to do what we can to make proper legal representation available to those who migrate in search of safety and a better life,” said Justin Estep, director of the CCTX ILS program.

Currently, there is also an initiative in place to provide free legal services to Afghan refugees due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.