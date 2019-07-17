Castro, O’Rourke falling behind the pack in fundraising

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans and Democratic presidential candidates Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke are falling behind the rest of the pack in the inter-party struggle to take on President Trump in November 2020.

Financial documents released this week from the two campaigns tell a troubling story.

Julian Castro, former San Antonio Mayor and Obama-era HUD Secretary, has $1.1 million in his campaign bank account, according to financial documents from the Federal Election Commission. Throughout the race, he’s raised $3.9 million and spent $2.9 million.

He reported a large influx of donations after a well-regarded debate performance in late June, doubling his intake from the first quarter to the second. In April, May, and June, his campaign raised $2.8 million. According to a detailed FEC report, Castro’s team spent big on digital advertising.

Castro’s campaign spokesman Sawyer Hackett told KXAN they’re optimistic after the second quarter because they were the Q2 candidate with the most donations under $200, a sign of broad support among voters. Castro plans to fire new staffers in early voting states, like Iowa and New Hampshire, and at the headquarters in San Antonio according to Hackett.

Beto O’Rourke has more money than Castro but has spent more money than he took in during the last three months; an early sign of campaign troubles according to political observers.

In a memo to supporters, O’Rourke’s Campaign’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon highlighted positives of the last three months but also laid out challenges.

The positives for O’Rourke: nearly all of the fundraising in the past three months came from small online donations under $200 and half of their donations were from new donors.

“When you look at our fundraising in aggregate, we’re in a great position,” said O’Malley Dillon, “I won’t sugar coat it: we have work to do, but we have the resources we need to execute our strategy.”

The campaign’s strategy focusing on early voting states like Iowa then hopes to win a bunch of delegates from O’Rourke’s — and Castro’s — home state of Texas.

O’Rourke, the former El Paso Congressman, took in less money than he did during the first quarter. He raised $3.6 million in the April, May, and June according to FEC documents. His campaign spent $5.3 million, a high “burn rate” — the ratio campaigns gain to spent among politicos.

He still has $5.2 million in his campaign coffers; nearly five times Castro’s amount but not enough to compete with the top-tier in the Presidential race.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have $20 million or more in their campaign war-chest after the second quarter.

The Democratic candidates will face each other in another nationally televised debate at the end of July. After that, the Democratic National Committee raised the stakes for the September Houston debate; candidates must have 130,000 individual donors and be at 2% or more in four national polls.

Beto O’Rourke has qualified; Castro has not, still needing to reach 2% in four polls.

All far short of the incumbent President Donald Trump, who reports $56.7 million for his reelection bid.

The election is far off, November 2020.

Look for more on this story on KXAN News at 6 PM. You can also follow @PhilPrazan for updates on state and national politics.