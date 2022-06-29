DALLAS (KDAF) — Averie Bishop, representing the city of Carrollton, has become the first Asian American to be crowned Miss Texas.

Bishop earned this honor this past weekend, Saturday, June 25, at Eisemann Center in Richardson.

Her alma mater Southern Methodist University, congratulated her on Twitter, saying, “Big congratulations to SMU Alum Averie Bishop ’19, ’22 for becoming the first Asian American woman to be crowned as Miss Texas!”

Averie is a first-generation law student who graduated from the SMU Dedman School of Law. She also is on Mayor Eric Johnson’s 16-person Anti-Hate Advisory Council, where she helps advise the city and Dallas Police department on how they can respond to and prevent hate crimes in Dallas.

