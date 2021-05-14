Car crash leads to boil water notice in areas around Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice is in effect for several areas around State Highway 290 in Dripping Springs after a crash knocked out power to a pump station, according to the West Travis County Public Utility Agency, or WTCPUA.

WTCPUA said the areas affected by the boil water notice are Sunset Canyon, Canyonwood, Saratoga Hills, Big Country, The Vistas, High Pointe, Headwaters, Creeks of Driftwood and Rim Rock.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” WTCPUA wrote. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

WTCPUA says that customers may also use purchased bottled water or water from another safe source.

The Southwest Parkway Pump Station suffered a power outage Friday causing the need for the boil water notice, according to WTCPUA.

An email from the Headwaters Community explained to residents that a crash at Bee Caves Road and TX 71 took out several power poles causing WTCPUA to lose power.

Headwaters MUD said 312 customers were affected in its area and those who were affected received robocalls.