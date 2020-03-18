CapMetro’s ridership drops by nearly half, reduction in service starts Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, Capital Metro is changing the way it operates with new schedules going into effect amid the threat of COVID-19.

CapMetro experienced a 40% drop in ridership systemwide and 60% on commuter rail, transit officials said Monday. CapMetro’s Chief Operating Officer Dottie Watkins said a big chunk of this is due to school being out and more people working from home.

Schedules will look more like Sunday service, with some exceptions. Seven routes will continue to run on a normal weekday schedule. CapMetro officials said these are some of the agency’s critical routes.

However, the majority of the MetroBus and MetroRapid routes will have a delayed start, about an hour later and riders can expect less frequent routes. For example, Watkins said routes offering ‘Every 15 Frequent’ service could stop every 20-30 minutes.

Riders can also expect a reduction in CapMetro’s MetroFlyer and MetroExpress routes.

Rail service will continue to operate Monday through Friday, but don’t expect Saturday service or late night trips. On-demand pickup services will happen between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To find out what your route looks like, check out CapMetro’s website.