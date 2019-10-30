CapMetro’s light rail price tag is $9.8 billion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a topic of conversation for years – the idea of light rail in Austin could become a reality depending on what city leaders decide this upcoming spring.

However, a light rail service won’t be cheap.

Tuesday, CapMetro officials broke down the latest Project Connect figures. The transit plan is estimated to cost $9.8 billion with about 40% of that potentially covered by federal funding. CapMetro officials said it would be up to the city to find the money, and that could mean taxpayers would be expected to pay the rest – anywhere from five to six billion dollars.

“The point that we’re out right now is trying to lay out what that potential is, what the benefits are, what the ridership is, what the cost is?” Dave Couch said. “It’s going to be a decision that needs to be reached in terms of how much of it do you do at one time, this is a multi-year, this is a generational change that will occur you can’t build this in a matter of a few years.”

Light rails would service two new transit lines: the blue and orange lines. The blue line light rail would cost around $3 billion and would connect downtown to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The orange line provides north-south connections along Lamar Boulevard and could cost $5 billion for light rail.

Another option would provide Metro Rapid buses, a cheaper option that would scrap light rail. That option is slightly cheaper at $7.2 billion.