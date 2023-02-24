LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A CapMetro rail train crashed into a vehicle near Leander Station Friday, CapMetro said in a tweet.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officials responded to reports of the crash. The track from Leander to Lakeline station was currently closed as crews work to repair the train and tracks, the tweet said. Furthermore, a bus service is in place for customers.

Additionally, CapMetro said it hopes to have the track reopened by the Austin FC match Saturday. If the track is still closed come time for the game, CapMetro said it will have its bus bridge in place for fans coming from Leander.

No customers were on the CapMetro said, they said. The operator of the train and driver of the large truck are both uninjured.

