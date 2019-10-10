CapMetro receives nearly $3.5 million in settlement; tests new electric vans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is greener after receiving millions from a settlement, and we’re not just talking money.

CapMetro received almost $3.5 million — a portion of the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust settlement in August, per their press release. This is the largest contract ever awarded in Central Texas.

The plan is to use the new fund to purchase cleaner, more sustainable vehicles. The transit agency began the charge with testing out two fully electric paratransit vans. They are looking at the latest models to see if they will add them to its fleet. Each is powered by a battery.

The van manufactured by Phoenix Motorcars (Courtesy: Capital Metro).

The van manufactured by GreenPower (Courtesy: Capital Metro).

CapMetro demonstrated the paratransit vans to KXAN Thursday morning. They mark another milestone towards CapMetro’s Project Connect. The demo’s goals are to assess vehicle performance, including:

Range

Recharge time

Rider comfort

Driving comfort

Air conditioning performance

Maintainability

The paratransit vans will run out of Capital Metro’s south base facility, and be on the streets for two weeks. The Phoenix Motorcars van will operate from October 2 — 11. The GreenPower van will operate from Oct. 9 — 18.