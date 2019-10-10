Breaking News
Austin’s new homeless officer moving to ‘consulting role’

CapMetro receives nearly $3.5 million in settlement; tests new electric vans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Todd Bailey/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro is greener after receiving millions from a settlement, and we’re not just talking money.

CapMetro received almost $3.5 million — a portion of the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust settlement in August, per their press release. This is the largest contract ever awarded in Central Texas.

The plan is to use the new fund to purchase cleaner, more sustainable vehicles. The transit agency began the charge with testing out two fully electric paratransit vans. They are looking at the latest models to see if they will add them to its fleet. Each is powered by a battery.

  • The van manufactured by Phoenix Motorcars (Courtesy: Capital Metro).
  • The van manufactured by GreenPower (Courtesy: Capital Metro).

CapMetro demonstrated the paratransit vans to KXAN Thursday morning. They mark another milestone towards CapMetro’s Project Connect. The demo’s goals are to assess vehicle performance, including:

  • Range
  • Recharge time
  • Rider comfort
  • Driving comfort
  • Air conditioning performance
  • Maintainability

The paratransit vans will run out of Capital Metro’s south base facility, and be on the streets for two weeks. The Phoenix Motorcars van will operate from October 2 — 11. The GreenPower van will operate from Oct. 9 — 18.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss