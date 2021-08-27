CapMetro police department begins to take shape, to include more than just officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro officials are taking a three-prong approach to its new public safety department. The transit agency has been working on creating its own police force to handle transit safety concerns.

This week, they announced the department would not only consist of police officers but also community intervention specialists and public safety ambassadors.

The intervention specialists would act more like social workers and be called out on a case-by-case basis while ambassadors would act as the face of public safety, alongside the officers.

Ambassadors would interact with riders and assist with any issues from helping people buy bus tickets to identifying infrastructure issues such as trip hazards. They would also make up the largest group of the new department. At present, CapMetro is working to hire 15 ambassadors with the potential to hire an additional 10 down the line. They have already hired an ambassador supervisor and two intervention specialists.

Coming up on KXAN News Today at 6, Candy Rodriguez shares how CapMetro currently handles police calls and how riders feel about adding additional security.