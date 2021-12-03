CapMetro needs more volunteers for committee focused on its new police force

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is working on launching a new committee, the Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC), aimed to help develop and steer the new transit police force program. They need 10 people and at present, just 12 people have applied.

They are calling on the community to sign up as they hope to create a committee that features a diversified group.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Gardner Tabon, the transit agency’s executive vice president systemwide accessibility and chief safety officer.

The committee will last about two years and the plan is to meet each quarter. CapMetro officials said what they’re asking from volunteers is to give input that will help provide guidance on what the transit police force should look like and how it should operate. They will help develop policies and procedures for the city’s first-ever transit police force.

“We’re looking at the communities that we serve and we want the Public Safety Advisory Committee to reflect that, so we will have people who drive to work, those who may serve in other capacities,” Tabon said. “It is so very important that we have a public interest to represent those that we serve in the greatest possible way.”

Currently, a consultant is working on a study to see how CapMetro can implement the force and they expect to have a report by next fall. They hope to have the police force program up and running by 2023.

The deadline to apply for the Public Safety Advisory Committee is Sunday, Dec. 5, and officials want to get to work early next year. You can apply by filling out an online application.