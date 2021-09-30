CapMetro kicks off MetroRail Red Line expansion, Leander leaders study transit services

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — CapMetro kicked off its expansion of the MetroRail Red Line on Thursday, adding tracks between Discovery and Park Street to increase capacity.

“The expansion of the Leander and Lakeline Red Line is amazing,” said Eric Stratton, CapMetro’s board of directors secretary and Williamson County representative. “This is a combination of years worth of work and effort that has gone into this partnership.”

The $8.9 million Project Connect project is expected to be complete by fall 2022 and could lead to the line running as frequently as every 15 minutes.

CapMetro’s investment in Leander comes at a time when the future of the agency there is in question. Just last week, Leander City Council voted to launch a study to evaluate CapMetro’s services. At present, the agency runs the Red Line, a weekday commuter bus route, and most recently, pick-up service around town. However, some city leaders feel that’s not enough for what they’re paying.

The City of Leander pays for CapMetro services through a 1% sales tax. Leander’s Mayor Christine Sederquist reports that came out to around $9 million last year. Earlier this year, some city leaders were pushing to leave CapMetro. They wanted to put the decision on the November ballot and let voters decide. Instead, city leaders are going to study the issue. The $162,000 study will analyze several aspects of the transit service including ridership, cost of withdrawing, alternative options. This way, city leaders say they can determine what the best option is — stay or leave.

“I will never raise my hand to exit from CapMetro unless I know we have a plan for what we’re going to do to make up for that service,” Sederquist said.

Leander City Council expects a final report by January and depending on the findings, Leander voters could see the question come up on their May ballot. That would allow voters to decide if they want to cut ties with the transit agency.