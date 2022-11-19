AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro’s rail service will be suspended for one week starting Saturday for the construction of two rail projects.

Service will be suspended through Saturday, Nov. 27. The closure will allow the Lakeline/Leander double-tracking project to complete and for construction on the McKalla Station near Q2 Stadium.

CapMetro will run a shuttle to the Howard, Lakeline and Leander stations to Downtown Station during the suspension. However, shuttles will not run Sunday or from Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

An alternative bus service will also run from all MetroRail stations, a release said. The alternative services include:

On Thanksgiving, there will be no MetroRail, UT Service, Night Owl, Metro Express or Pickup services. On the day after Thanksgiving, there will be no MetroRail, UT Sevice or MetroExpress services.

Riders with questions can call 512-474-1200 for help, CapMetro said.