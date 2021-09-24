CapMetro buses, rail will be free in October due to service impacts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taking the bus around Austin will be free in October.

Capital Metro said Friday it’s suspending fares on all services except for MetroBike for the entire month to thank customers for their patience as the agency “works to mitigate the service impacts resulting from staff shortages and to encourage customers to return to transit as our economy recovers from COVID-19.”

The agency said it altered its schedule Sept. 19 to make the services more reliable despite staff shortages. The new schedule is “designed to use current staffing levels to provide consistent service across the transit network,” the agency said.

The agency is hiring to try to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels. It’s specifically looking for mechanics and operators, and some qualified candidates can earn up to a $3,500 hiring bonus while all employees are eligible for full benefits including medical, dental, vision and more.

“Capital Metro operators and mechanics have significant room for professional growth within the agency and are provided professional development and training opportunities,” the agency said.

To see a full list of service changes, visit Capital Metro’s website.