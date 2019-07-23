Cap Metro set to roll out new, eco-friendly buses in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than two dozen new Capital Metro buses are hitting Austin’s streets over the next month replacing older models in the transit agency’s fleet.

Cap Metro sent out a photo of one of its 28 new buses Monday on Twitter.

The new buses are better for the environment with 90% cleaner emissions and are equipped with better air conditioning, compared to the older models in the fleet of 423 buses, according to Cap Metro.

New buses! MetroExpress riders, we've got 28 new buses ready to hit the roads. They look great, are better for the environment and have great AC! We like our old buses, but they've been on the streets for 18 years and need a break. Look for the new ones at a bus stop near you! pic.twitter.com/2hZW3XiVWi — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) July 22, 2019

The transit company says they like their old buses, but they’ve been on the road for 18 years and need a break.

The new models also have USB charge ports at every seat and free WiFi.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s office announced Monday that Cap Metro would receive more than $2.5 million in grants for eco-friendly, electric buses.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation is for zero emission or low-emission buses.