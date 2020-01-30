Candidate profile: John Delaney

(NEXSTAR) — John Delaney, 56, is a former U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 6th District, serving in the House from 2013-2019. Delaney was a founding member of both the Climate Solutions Caucus and the Artificial Intelligence Caucus during his time in Congress. Prior to his political career, Delaney was in the private sector, as Co-founder of Health Care Financial Partners and founder of CapitalSource, a Maryland-based commercial lender. While at Health Care Financial Partners, he became the youngest CEO on the New York Stock Exchange.

Key political positions

Healthcare

Delaney proposes a universal health care plan that would automatically enroll people under the age of 65. At the age of 65, individuals would be transferred into Medicare. Delaney’s plan would not eliminate private insurance options, giving people the option to opt out of the public option and receive a tax credit to purchase their own insurance should they choose to. Delaney’s plan would also include negotiating prescription drug prices.

Economy

Delaney’s plan for the economy would be based on the following principles:

Direct investment in communities that have been left behind by globalization and technological change.

Developing a national strategy to address Artificial Intelligence will allow every sector of our economy to benefit from technological change.

Guaranteeing free Pre-K through 14 public education will give everyone the opportunity to succeed and ensure that students learn the skills they need.

Doubling the Earned Income Tax Credit will help hardworking families make ends meet.

Immigration

Delaney wants to model immigration reform after the bipartisan deal that passed the Senate in 2013. Like most of the other candidates, Delaney wants to create a clear path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and DREAMers. He also wants to revamp border security and make improvements to ports of entry to improve national security.

Climate change

Delaney’s plan includes re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement on day one of his presidency. The plan will firm commitment from every member of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to achieve global net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He also plans to establish a new Global Institute of Climate and Energy Solutions to support the research and innovation needed to develop the technologies that will solve the climate crisis.

Gun reform

Delaney wants to have universal background checks, ban semiautomatic weapons that have military-style features (including the AR-15), ban bump stocks and trigger cranks and extend the ban on convicted domestic abusers buying firearms to cover non-spouse partners. Delaney’s proposed plan would also create a national extreme risk protection order law, which would allow families of law enforcement officers to petition courts for temporary protective orders to restrict gun access for at-risk individuals.

Education

Delaney’s education plan includes full access for all students from Kindergarten through two years of Community College or technical training, fully paid for by a surtax on high-income earners of 1.5% on income over $500,000. He also wants to make higher education more affordable and increase federal investment in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and encourage technical training and apprenticeships.

