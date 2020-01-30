Candidate profile: Joe Biden

(NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden, 77, served two terms as vice president under then-President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. Prior to being named Vice President, he served as the U.S. Senator for Delaware starting in 1973. This is the third time Biden has run for President — the previous times coming in the 1988 and 2008 elections. As Biden’s second term as vice president was wrapping up in 2017, President Obama awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him “the best vice president America’s ever had.”

Key political positions

Healthcare

Biden wants to protect the Affordable Care Act while working to improve and expand it. He wishes to create a new version of Medicare that would be public, increase tax credit value to lower premiums, and expand coverage for lower-income Americans.

Economy

Biden’s economic beliefs include strengthening the middle class and unions. To assist that plan, he wants to raise the minimum wage. His website states he supports “pro-growth, progressive tax code that treats workers as job creators.”

Immigration

Biden has been vocal about his lack of support for building the southern border wall and about championing the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

Biden’s website states his plan is to enforce immigration laws but that “putting people in cages and tearing children away from their parents isn’t the answer.” He has not discussed his plan for the continuation or end of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Climate change

Biden feels the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for dealing with climate change. His plan includes five basic ideas:

Ensuring the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Create infrastructure investments that ensure new development that keeps the impact of climate change in mind.

Push other nations to ramp up the ambition of their domestic climate targets to limit the burden of climate change prevention on the U.S.

Stand up to the abuse of power by polluters who disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income communities.

Fulfill our obligation to workers and communities who powered our industrial revolution and subsequent decades of economic growth.

Biden also committed not to accept contributions from oil, gas and coal corporations or executives. Although, some fund-raising activities by the Biden campaign have called that commitment into question.

Gun reform

Biden has been in favor of banning assault weapons, including high-capacity magazines, and supports universal background checks.

According to his website, he plans to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arm Act — which protects gun manufacturers from civil liability — and regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act.

Education

Biden’s plan is to invest in community colleges and training. He wants to provide two debt-free years of community college or another form of training for young Americans. He plans to increase the maximum value for the Pell grant to help keep up with the increasing cost of higher education.

