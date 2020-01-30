Candidate profile: Elizabeth Warren

(NEXSTAR) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, of Massachusetts, is credited with the idea to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which opened its doors in 2011. She has been labeled as the candidate who “has a plan for” every contingency. The center of her political campaign has focused on improving conditions for the working people.

Key political positions

Healthcare

Warren is one of the progressive Democrats who proposes a full-on Medicare for All plan that would provide a public health care program for all Americans. Warren’s Medicare for All plan has come under attack by many competitors on the basis of how it would be funded, and the cost to middle class Americans. Warren contends that while taxes would increase on some segments of society, that increase would be balanced out by eliminating high premiums and copays that come with the current healthcare system.

Economy

A great deal of Warren’s economic policy focuses on tightening the wealth gap between the nation’s richest and poorest citizens. One of the key points in that plan includes what Warren calls an “Ultra-Millionaire” tax on income over $50 million — a policy that has made her some political enemies among the country’s wealthiest people, but which Warren said will create trillions of dollars for social programs like universal childcare and student debt relief. Other keys in Warren’s economic plan include more federal funding for housing to increase supply in order to lower cost, as well raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and broad paid family and medical leave.

Immigration

Like most of her Democratic competitors, Warren supports an immigration plan that clears a path to citizenship for several groups. In a statement to the Huffington Post, Warren said, “We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future. We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that is in line with our values, creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including our DREAMers, and protects our borders.” Warren also wants to eliminate funding for the wall being built at the southern border by the current administration.

Climate change

Much like her fellow progressive candidate Bernie Sanders, Warren is a proponent of the Green New Deal and the idea of net-zero domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Warren also weaves climate mitigation throughout several of her policies because she said “we won’t meet our climate goals with a one-time, one-size-fits-all approach — we’ll need big, structural change, across a range of industries and sectors, and sustained over time.” Warren contends that the transition to clean energy, infrastructure and manufacturing will create several million jobs, much like several of her competitors.

Gun reform

Warren said she would use executive action for gun control including mandatory background checks, reporting on multiple purchases, and expanding sales covered by the current age restriction provisions. Warren also said she will look to eliminate the National Rifle Association’s influence in Congress by passing anti-corruption legislation and ending the filibuster. Warren’s plan also includes prosecuting gun traffickers and revoking the licenses of gun dealers who break the current laws.

Education

Warren’s education plans run the gamut from Kindergarten through higher education. One main point of that plan is to increase funding for public K-12 schools, especially those with high minority student populations. Specifically, Warren’s plan calls for quadrupling Title 1 funding for schools with high concentrations of minority students — an additional $450 million over the next decade. At higher levels of education, Warren calls for student loan debt forgiveness of up to $50,000; Warren also calls for free public 2-year and 4-year education for all students, which she said would be paid for by her Ultra-Millionaire tax.

