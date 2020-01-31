Campbell grad, now coach for Kansas City Chiefs, says Super Bowl appearance is ‘surreal’

This will be Deland McCullough's first time coaching in a Super Bowl game

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell High School graduate Deland McCullough talked about coaching in the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCullough played at Miami of Ohio and then briefly with the Cincinnati Bengals before going to the Canadian Football League.

He is now the running backs coach for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs, who will take on the locally-owned San Fransisco 49ers.

McCullough said during his early life, football was a way to stay out of trouble, stay focused and make friends.

“For me, and the people in my neighborhood, sports was an outlet. It was a release,” McCullough said.

The 47-year-old was in Florida Wednesday, and he talked about how special the Super Bowl experience really is.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable, you know. I know I made a statement a couple days ago, just about the dream that you have as a youth football player, and high school and college about getting to this level. You look at the Super Bowl as something that’s unattainable and such a special thing to get to, and now, to be in it, is surreal,” he said.

You can watch Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, February 2 on WYFX Fox Youngstown.