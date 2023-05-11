CAMERON, Texas (KXAN) – The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday an officer with the Cameron Police Department died after a shootout with a suspect late Wednesday night.

According to the press release from MCSO, police responded to the 700 block of North Travis Avenue in Cameron at 10:55 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim told police they were shot in the back of the neck by the their spouse, according to the release.

Cameron PD investigated and applied for a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th Street, according to the release.

The release said Cameron Police, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted warrant service at the residence.

According to the release, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement personnel, and law enforcement fired back.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was shot and killed, and one Cameron officer was wounded and taken to a hospital where they died.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said it requested that the Texas Rangers investigate what happened.

Authorities are not releasing names until families are notified.