Calls for Hays County criminal justice reform get more support amid Black Lives Matter protests

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Some people in Hays County are joining nationwide calls for criminal justice reform.

Activists with grassroots organization Mano Amiga are pushing a familiar petition, calling for a diversion program and criminal defender’s office.

The group published the petition in August and says they are renewing their calls after the Hays County commissioners court denied permission for a grant submission that would have provided funds to get a defender’s office started.

In just the last week, Mano Amiga says they’ve received hundreds of new signatures.

Cite and divert program

“Using Cite-and-Divert, as opposed to incarceration, will save local tax resources, will decrease the overpopulation of the Hays County Jail, and will help mend relationships between community members and elected officials,” reads Mano Amiga’s petition.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau says he’s been discussing a possible program with the county’s criminal justice committee.

“At its basis, [it] is an opportunity for the person to come talk to the district attorney’s office about the case before anything is ever filed,” he explains.

As opposed to either arresting a person or issuing a citation, an officer would have the third option of sending a suspect to the district attorney.

“We will determine whether or not the charges should be filed. We will decide whether or not we think a particular disposition is appropriate, which can be a dismissal of the case all the way up to a jail sentence or whatever would be appropriate,” Mau says.

Public Defender’s Office

Mano Amiga’s petition calls for a Public Defender’s Office that would provide an attorney for those do not have one.

“Currently, far too many people in the Hays County Jail go without representation. Our court-appointed-attorney system is flawed and insufficient; only a limited number of attorneys are available to represent indigent individuals and they are not compensated at a competitive rate, thus incentivizing fast convictions or guilty pleas over adequate representation,” the petition reads.

Currently, Mau says people are referred to private attorneys.

Mau says they are currently discussing the logistics of establishing such an office.

“It could involve a limited number of cases like mental health cases juvenile cases or something along those lines. Or it could simply handle a certain percentage of the cases with the options we’ve been given by the proposals where 50% of all injury cases or 50% of all cases.”

Mau says the main hurdle is funding.

“We’re talking about a fairly significant increase in expenses for indigent defense over what we’re doing now … and if they’re only going to handle 15% or 50% of the indigent cases, that’s a relatively marginal number of cases that is that expense worth the value that we get out of having a public defender’s office?” he says.

Hays County’s next criminal justice committee meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., June 17, at the Government Center, 712 S Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos.