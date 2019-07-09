Caldwell County development proposes wastewater discharge into San Marcos River

CALDWELL COUNTY (KXAN) — On a hot summer day in Caldwell County, there’s nothing better than cooling off in the San Marcos River. But some are concerned it’s going to change.

“Right now the river is free. What are they going to do with the waste? How are they going to provide the water?” questioned Lillie Gifford, who has lived in Caldwell County for around 30 years.

Cherryville, a planned mixed-use development Southwest of Lockhart, has submitted a permit application to TCEQ. It would allow a wastewater treatment plant, which serves the soon-to-be community of approximately 25,000 people, to discharge 160,000 gallons per day of treated water into Dickerson Creek, which then flows into the river.

Caldwell County Judge, Hoppy Haden, is excited at the possibility of the master-planned community which would provide homes for thousands.

“Right now we have a lot of folks that have to live in apartment complexes or have to buy an older home and remodel it, so this will give folks the opportunity to have a brand new house to live in,” Judge Haden said.

But he also shares similar concerns to the people he serves.

“We do all we can with these wastewater plants to make sure they are of the highest quality, and I’m sure that’s also the goal of the developer and TCEQ.” Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden

The TCEQ knows this is a sensitive subject. Officials have planned a public meeting for people to voice their concerns next week.

A public input session is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 16.

TCEQ will welcome questions beginning at 7 p.m. at the Prairie Lea ISD auditorium.

“They really need to think about it because this has been here for years. And this is where we have been coming for years. They need to think of another option,” Gifford said.