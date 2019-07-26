Cake war aims to raise money for those facing memory loss

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin senior living facility will host a cake war Friday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Representatives at the Village on the Park Onion Creek say the goal is to raise at least $5,000 to help those living with the disease.

For Joann Meyer, a senior who lives at the facility, it’s a cause that’s near and dear to her heart.

“He knows so much, but he can’t tell you what he had for breakfast,” she said speaking about her husband who was diagnosed with dementia two years ago.

The military sweetheart has been married to her hero former Air Force General Richard Meyer for 64 years.

“Everyday he tells me, ‘I love you,'” she said smiling. She said the love continues to grow strong but the memories have a hard time keeping up.

“It is sad that something like this happens to us,” she said about the disease.

But Meyer is hopeful for the future, “Certainly there has to be something coming up soon to take care of this.”

Cakes Wars kicks off Friday at 3:00 p.m. at the senior living facility located on Farrah Lane off of Old San Antonio Road and Farm-to-Market 1626.

The event is open to the public. Those who attend can enjoy cake and champagne during the live-auction of over 60 cakes. All the money raised will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.