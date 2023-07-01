Austin (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department urges those hitting local lakes this July 4th holiday to prevent the spread of invasive Zebra Mussels and aquatic plants.

According to TWPD, the invasive Zebra Mussel’s first infestation in Texas was found in Lake Texoma in 2009 but are now in dozens of Texas lakes. The species is known to adhere itself to bottoms of boats and motors which makes them easy to accidentally transport.

Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist of aquatic species, says infestations can cause millions of dollars in damage to water infrustructure.

She reminds boaters hitting the lake this summer to clean, dry, and drain their boats before getting into a new body of water. She also recommends checking parts of one’s boat for aquatic plants which can invade and harm underwater ecosystems.

“We have species like Giant Salvinia that can easily be trapped between a boat, caught up on the motor, the license plate and get moved to new lake,” McGarrity said.

Chelsea and Brent Thompson of Buda spent Saturday afternoon in their boat on Lake Austin. The couple said they staunchly follow TWPD’s suggestions to prevent spreading aquatic invaders.

“Drain all your water off back into the lake and any seaweed or zebra mussels. Best to just keep everything as clean as possible,” Brent said.