Your next property tax appraisal may surprise you

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — When homeowners in Travis County receive their next property tax bill this fall, they will likely noticing something different.

The market value of their property will be the same as in 2019. That’s because Travis Central Appraisal District does not plan to reappraise residential properties this year.

Contrast that with the significant climb in values in recent years, driven by one of the hottest housing markets in the United States. The median appraised value in Travis County in 2019 for someone with a homestead exemption was $359,154, up 6.2% from 2018.

