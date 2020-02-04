Yeti responds to recent layoffs at south Austin facility

Business

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Yeti, the Austin-based company that specializes in insulated drinkware and coolers, is responding to reports that it recently laid off several workers at its facility in south Austin.

In a statement, the company said “Our Austin facility is not closing. Like many retailers, Yeti’s customized products experience a peak during the holiday season. Consistent with our past practice, we reduced shifts at our customization facility in Austin and have made some reductions to our workforce.”

But a former employee who was among those who were laid off says the company’s seasonal practice of reducing shifts only occured with temporary employees — not the hired-on employees like him.

He says he believes at least 30 employees at the facility have lost their jobs.

