With cooking capacity of brick-and-mortar, Whataburger’s food truck hits the road in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To celebrate Whataburger’s 70th birthday, a mobile burger beacon of orange and white will soon be delivering its iconic fast food throughout the region.

Whataburger’s first food truck is set to embark on a multi-state tour in 2021, and a company vice president says it has the same amount of cooking capacity as a stand-alone restaurant.

Whataburger’s food truck. (Whataburger photo)

“We have worked on the idea of a food truck for years,” said Rich Scheffler, the vice president of marketing and innovation. “But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill.”

It’s a 36-foot long truck that has 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator. It has a grill that’s four feet long, the same length of grill used in the brick-and-mortar places around the southern United States.

A San Antonio-based company, Cruising Kitchens, made the truck. They are one of the leaders in food truck fabrication and assembly. The truck will be featured on the TV show “Built for Business” on MotorTrend.

During the truck’s trip through multiple states, it’ll make stops in markets Whataburger is currently in, but will also stop in places where they’ll introduce their products for the first time.

“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” Scheffler said. “And this truck is a showstopper.”

It’ll also be available for nature disaster and emergency events to help feed people affected by those, the company said.