Why the beauty industry is a pandemic bright spot

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The beauty business is a bright spot in the pandemic-scarred retail sector.

In shopping centers throughout Austin, signs for new nail, eyebrow and eyelash and hair salons are multiplying, leasing up thousands of square feet. Meanwhile, many cosmetologists earn well above the median salary for the area — some bring in six figures a year — unlocking wealth for people without four-year degrees.

And social media has helped many in the industry build careers and fortunes, but it has also added pervasive pressure to constantly watch and contribute.

